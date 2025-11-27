Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on ITAT Bribery Racket

The CBI has arrested Kamlesh Rathod, an accountant member of ITAT Jaipur, in a bribery case. Rathod, along with other members, is accused of taking bribes to settle appeals. Searches have led to the seizure of over Rs 1.30 crore and incriminating documents, revealing an orchestrated racket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Kamlesh Rathod, an accountant member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Jaipur, in connection with an alleged bribery operation.

According to authorities, Rathod, who was arrested on Wednesday, appeared before a special court on Thursday and was remanded to police custody until December 1. This marks a dramatic escalation in the probe unraveling a wider racket involving the ITAT's judicial and accountant members.

The operation led to the discovery of Rs 20 lakh at Rathod's residence and a total cash seizure amounting to Rs 1.30 crore. The CBI, through diligent efforts, continues to expose the syndicate's inner workings, with transactional records and property documents seized as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

