Terrorism Probe Targets Afghan National in National Guard Shooting

The FBI launched a terrorism investigation into Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, after a shooting near the White House. Two National Guard members, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, were critically injured. Officials allege Lakanwal acted alone, having previously worked with U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:58 IST
Terrorism Probe Targets Afghan National in National Guard Shooting
Shooting

The FBI has intensified a terrorism investigation involving Rahmanullah Lakanwal, suspected of shooting two National Guard members patrolling near the White House. The members, identified as Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, remain in critical condition. The suspect was linked to U.S. partner forces in Afghanistan prior to entering the U.S.

Authorities describe the attack as a 'heinous act of terrorism,' with FBI Director Kash Patel confirming multiple electronic devices were seized from Lakanwal's residence. Prosecutors are pushing for severe terrorism charges, and the assailant is facing assault charges, with consequences potentially escalating if the victims do not recover.

Amid heightened tension, the incident has resurrected debates over the Biden administration's immigration policies just days after Trump, who blames improper vetting, ordered an additional 500 troops to the capital. Criticism emerges over sweeping immigration measures, as questions about Lakanwal's asylum approval process linger.

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

