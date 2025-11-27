Terrorism Probe Targets Afghan National in National Guard Shooting

The FBI has intensified a terrorism investigation involving Rahmanullah Lakanwal, suspected of shooting two National Guard members patrolling near the White House. The members, identified as Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, remain in critical condition. The suspect was linked to U.S. partner forces in Afghanistan prior to entering the U.S.

Authorities describe the attack as a 'heinous act of terrorism,' with FBI Director Kash Patel confirming multiple electronic devices were seized from Lakanwal's residence. Prosecutors are pushing for severe terrorism charges, and the assailant is facing assault charges, with consequences potentially escalating if the victims do not recover.

Amid heightened tension, the incident has resurrected debates over the Biden administration's immigration policies just days after Trump, who blames improper vetting, ordered an additional 500 troops to the capital. Criticism emerges over sweeping immigration measures, as questions about Lakanwal's asylum approval process linger.

