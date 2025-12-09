Left Menu

Trump and the Pontiff: A Clash over Immigration Policies

US President Donald Trump rebuffed Pope Leo XIV's disapproval of his immigration policies, dismissing the remarks. The Pope advocated for humane justice in handling immigration, contrasting with Trump's stance. Despite differences, Trump expressed interest in meeting Leo, appreciating Leo's Trump-supporting brother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:19 IST
US President Donald Trump has dismissed criticisms from Pope Leo XIV regarding his hard-line immigration policies, stating that he had not encountered the pontiff's comments. Pope Leo XIV recently expressed strong support for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in condemning the "vilification" of migrants and operations that have instilled fear among immigrant communities.

The Pope emphasized the need to employ the US justice system to address immigration violations, advocating for humane treatment and dignity towards individuals. In an interview with Politico, Trump responded by highlighting the success of the border wall, a contentious project that had faced criticism from Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis.

Though mindful of their differences, Trump conveyed his openness to meeting Pope Leo XIV, who is notably the first US-born pontiff. He also pointed out his affinity towards one of Leo's brothers, whom he noted as a devoted supporter of Trump's 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) campaign.

