Delhi Man and Juvenile Apprehended for Wife's Murder

A startling case of domestic violence unfolded as Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and discarding her body in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

The incident came to light when the woman's family reported her missing on November 21, and the mother suspected foul play. An investigation ensued, leading to the arrest of the woman's husband, Faizal, and his juvenile accomplice.

Faizal confessed to the crime during interrogation, revealing that the juvenile accomplice shot his wife in a car. The duo then disposed of her body in Baghpat. Police efforts, including technical analysis and CCTV review, were crucial in solving the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)