UK's Employment Rights Bill: A Step Forward or a Step Back?

The UK government has revised its Employment Rights Bill, delaying new worker protections until six months after starting a job. Despite reducing the dismissal rights waiting period, the bill faced criticism for not banning zero-hours contracts. The reforms, planned for 2026, aim to improve work conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 01:03 IST
The UK government has revised its approach to strengthening worker protections under the Employment Rights Bill, opting to delay new rights until an employee has been six months in a job. Initially planned for day-one implementation, the amendment followed business concerns about hiring challenges.

While the revised bill received a mixed reception from unions, some applauded the reduction in the current two-year waiting time for dismissal rights. The bill introduces immediate eligibility for sick pay and paternity leave starting April 2026. However, Unite, a major union, criticized it, stating it lacks stringent controls against exploitative practices.

Trade Secretary Peter Kyle labelled the legislation a key Labour manifesto pledge aimed at boosting workplace harmony and productivity without clashing interests. Despite concerns, the bill seeks to abolish zero-hours contracts and fire-and-rehire tactics, reflecting Labour's economic reform ambitions.

