Unveiling the Legacy of the .357 Smith & Wesson: A Law Enforcement Icon

The handgun involved in the attack on two National Guard members in Washington D.C. has been identified as a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, announced on Thursday.

Introduced in the 1930s, this revolver is known for its power and high-velocity rounds, making it a staple among law enforcement for decades. Although less common in public shootings due to its limited ammo capacity compared to semi-automatic pistols, it has remained popular among target shooters and hunters.

Designed during a time of organized crime proliferation, the .357 Smith & Wesson provided essential firepower to law enforcement. Despite its decline in police use, overshadowed by more modern firearms, it retains a legacy of strength and reliability.