Left Menu

Unveiling the Legacy of the .357 Smith & Wesson: A Law Enforcement Icon

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for D.C., revealed that a .357 Smith & Wesson was used in a recent National Guard ambush. Known for its power and historical significance, it was predominantly used by law enforcement before being overshadowed by semi-automatic pistols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 02:24 IST
Unveiling the Legacy of the .357 Smith & Wesson: A Law Enforcement Icon

The handgun involved in the attack on two National Guard members in Washington D.C. has been identified as a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, announced on Thursday.

Introduced in the 1930s, this revolver is known for its power and high-velocity rounds, making it a staple among law enforcement for decades. Although less common in public shootings due to its limited ammo capacity compared to semi-automatic pistols, it has remained popular among target shooters and hunters.

Designed during a time of organized crime proliferation, the .357 Smith & Wesson provided essential firepower to law enforcement. Despite its decline in police use, overshadowed by more modern firearms, it retains a legacy of strength and reliability.

TRENDING

1
Colombia’s Electoral Authority Fines Petro Campaign for Funding Violations

Colombia’s Electoral Authority Fines Petro Campaign for Funding Violations

 Colombia
2
Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance on Ukrainian Territory

Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance on Ukrainian Territory

 Global
3
Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

 Pakistan
4
Brazil Sets Deadline for Carbon Market Regulation

Brazil Sets Deadline for Carbon Market Regulation

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025