Shake-Up in Mexico: Attorney General Gertz Resigns Amid Security Scrutiny

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz has stepped down, sparking discussions and scrutiny over President Claudia Sheinbaum's government's handling of security matters.

Speculation about Gertz's future had been mounting, particularly after Carlos Manzo, the Uruapan mayor, was tragically murdered in the violence-stricken state of Michoacan. President Sheinbaum acknowledged receiving a letter from the Senate regarding the resignation and pledged to provide an official update.

Once approved by the Mexican Senate, Sheinbaum will propose three candidates for the attorney general position, from which the Senate will select Gertz's successor by a two-thirds majority vote. Ernestina Godoy, the former attorney general of Mexico City, is rumored to be a leading contender.