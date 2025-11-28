Left Menu

National Guard Tragedy: Unpacking the Afghan Connection

An Afghan national ambushed U.S. National Guard members near the White House, causing the death of Sarah Beckstrom and critically injuring Andrew Wolfe. This incident has intensified immigration debates, leading to a reevaluation of asylum policies. The suspect, tied to a CIA-backed unit, faces terrorism charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 06:08 IST
On Thursday, former President Donald Trump announced the death of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom following an ambush near the White House by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal. The attack prompted a thorough assessment of the Biden administration's immigration vetting process and asylum policies.

The FBI, expanding its investigation, searched several properties, including a home in Washington state linked to Lakanwal, a former CIA-affiliated operative in Afghanistan who resettled in the U.S. in 2021. Agents confiscated electronic devices and conducted interviews with the suspect's relatives.

Following the attack, Trump criticized former President Biden's immigration policies, linking them to the tragedy. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed plans to pursue terrorism charges, potentially seeking the death penalty. This incident has reignited discussions on national security and immigration legislation, leading to an immediate policy review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

