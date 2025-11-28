National Guard Tragedy: Unpacking the Afghan Connection

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump announced the death of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom following an ambush near the White House by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal. The attack prompted a thorough assessment of the Biden administration's immigration vetting process and asylum policies.

The FBI, expanding its investigation, searched several properties, including a home in Washington state linked to Lakanwal, a former CIA-affiliated operative in Afghanistan who resettled in the U.S. in 2021. Agents confiscated electronic devices and conducted interviews with the suspect's relatives.

Following the attack, Trump criticized former President Biden's immigration policies, linking them to the tragedy. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed plans to pursue terrorism charges, potentially seeking the death penalty. This incident has reignited discussions on national security and immigration legislation, leading to an immediate policy review.

