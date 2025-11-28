U.S. Poised for Ground Action Against Venezuelan Drug Traffickers
The U.S. aims to expand its counter-narcotics operations against Venezuelan drug traffickers by targeting land routes. This move comes amid heightened tensions with Venezuela, as President Trump accuses President Maduro of contributing to illegal drug trade. Military action has previously focused on maritime routes.
The United States is preparing to intensify its efforts against Venezuelan drug trafficking by expanding its operations to land, according to statements made by President Donald Trump on Thursday.
In a virtual conversation with U.S. military personnel, Trump indicated that while maritime interdictions have been targeted, land routes would soon be the focus as well. Venezuela's communications ministry has not issued any comments regarding these plans.
The Trump administration's actions are rooted in accusations against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, though Maduro refutes any involvement in drug-related activities. Military forces in the Caribbean have conducted numerous strikes against alleged drug transport ships, as tensions continue to rise.