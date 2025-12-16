Caribbean Strikes: Controversy and Concerns

The U.S. Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, confirmed on Tuesday that the unedited video of the Caribbean strikes on a suspected drug trafficking vessel would remain classified. These operations, totaling over 20 strikes, have drawn criticism and concern over the Trump administration's intentions in Venezuela.

Briefings held by Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with the Senate and House attempted to address lawmakers' questions about the campaign that has resulted in over 80 casualties. Despite this, many Democrats expressed dissatisfaction with the briefings, accusing the administration of being unprepared to provide detailed information.

Republicans largely supported the strikes as a means to combat drug trafficking, while some, like Senator Lindsey Graham, emphasized the need for a regime change in Venezuela. Trump's recent national security strategy focused on reviving the Monroe Doctrine, indicating a broader geopolitical motive behind these military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)