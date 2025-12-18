Left Menu

U.S. Oil Companies Weigh Venezuela Return Post-Maduro

The Trump administration is inquiring if U.S. oil companies are interested in resuming operations in Venezuela should President Nicolas Maduro leave power. So far, companies have reportedly expressed no interest in returning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 03:13 IST
U.S. Oil Companies Weigh Venezuela Return Post-Maduro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is actively engaging with U.S. oil corporations regarding the potential of resuming operations in Venezuela if President Nicolas Maduro is removed from power, according to a report by Politico.

Three individuals with insight into the discussions revealed these preliminary talks highlight a strategic interest in Venezuela's oil reserves.

Despite these overtures, those familiar with the matter noted that the response from U.S. oil companies has been negative, indicating no current intention to return to Venezuela under the proposed circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025