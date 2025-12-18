U.S. Oil Companies Weigh Venezuela Return Post-Maduro

The Trump administration is actively engaging with U.S. oil corporations regarding the potential of resuming operations in Venezuela if President Nicolas Maduro is removed from power, according to a report by Politico.

Three individuals with insight into the discussions revealed these preliminary talks highlight a strategic interest in Venezuela's oil reserves.

Despite these overtures, those familiar with the matter noted that the response from U.S. oil companies has been negative, indicating no current intention to return to Venezuela under the proposed circumstances.

