Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

Hong Kong officials anticipate concluding search and rescue operations following a catastrophic fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, where at least 94 have perished. The tragedy, marking the city's deadliest fire in nearly 80 years, saw the blaze ravage eight towers in the northern district of Tai Po.

Three officials from a construction company face manslaughter charges, accused of utilizing unsafe materials that exacerbated the disaster. Efforts continue to unearth victims, with 279 individuals initially reported missing, demanding the urgency of the firefighting units.

The regional government, alongside corporate donors, has established a fund to aid affected residents. The incident has sparked debate over building safety practices amid an emotionally charged atmosphere, as families search desperately for missing loved ones.