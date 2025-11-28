Taiwan Strengthens Defense Leadership Amid Heightened Tensions

In a strategic move to bolster Taiwan's military capabilities, President Lai Ching-te appointed a U.S.-educated senior security official as the new vice defense minister. The decision accompanies the government's plans to inject $40 billion in additional military spending.

Hsu Szu-chien, an advisor to the National Security Council and a fluent English speaker, has been selected for his proficiency in international relations and national security. President Lai is confident that Hsu's expertise will aid Defense Minister Wellington Koo in advancing military reforms.

With a strong background in diplomacy, Hsu has maintained close ties with U.S. political and defense circles, a crucial alliance for Taiwan. As Taiwan faces continuous military pressure from China, the government's approach underscores its stance on self-determination.