Piyush Gupta's New Advisory Role at Temasek - A Strategic Boost for India

Former DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta has been appointed as Temasek Holdings' advisory chairman for India, effective December 2025. Gupta will collaborate with Ravi Lambah to refine investment strategies, assist portfolio companies, and liaise with Indian governmental and business entities, enhancing Temasek's growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's Temasek Holdings has entrusted Piyush Gupta, former DBS Group CEO, with the role of advisory chairman for its Indian operations starting December 2025. Gupta will team up with Ravi Lambah, Temasek's India head, to guide investment strategies and strengthen government and business relations.

Renowned for driving digital transformation at DBS, Gupta's rich experience is expected to amplify Temasek's growth trajectory in India. He also holds key positions at Keppel and Singapore Management University, providing additional leadership depth.

Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay highlights Gupta's business acumen as a vital asset in expanding Temasek's reach and portfolio in India, a pivotal market for the firm. Temasek oversees an impressive portfolio valued at S$434 billion, marking India as a strategic focus area.

