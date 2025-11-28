Left Menu

Infernos of Tragedy: When Buildings Burn, Lessons Unlearned

A catastrophic fire in Hong Kong claimed 94 lives, drawing comparisons to other recent deadly building fires worldwide. The incident highlights persistent issues in fire safety regulations. Despite diverse causes, these tragedies collectively underscore systemic failures in enforcement, corruption, and construction practices across different nations.

Updated: 28-11-2025 10:35 IST
A devastating blaze in Hong Kong has tragically claimed the lives of at least 94 people, making it one of the deadliest apartment fires globally. This incident surpasses the Grenfell Tower disaster in London, which resulted in 72 fatalities in 2017.

In 2023, another horrific fire struck a nine-storey building in Hanoi, Vietnam, killing 56 people. The tragedy, caused by an electrical fault, led to a nationwide push for stricter fire safety measures. Meanwhile, fires in Brazil's Kiss nightclub and Shanghai's high-rise building further demonstrate systemic failures.

Each incident, from Romania's Colectiv nightclub fire to previous tragedies in Buenos Aires and Rhode Island, reflects a pattern of negligence, unsafe construction practices, and inadequate fire safety standards, prompting public outrage and legal action, though often with little long-term change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

