Living Under Siege: Kherson's Invisible Battle with Drones
In Kherson, residents like Olena Horlova navigate daily threats from Russian drone attacks, even post-liberation. These attacks target civilians with precision and have resulted in numerous casualties and destroyed homes. Despite the liberation, the region remains a hotspot for drone warfare, causing widespread fear and human rights violations.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In the shadow of war, residents of Kherson, Ukraine, contend with the ever-present threat of Russian drones. Olena Horlova, like many others, lives with the fear of being targeted as drones scan the landscape for victims, targeting vehicles and sometimes taking aim at civilians in revenge for Kherson's liberation.
The region, among the first to experience these aerial attacks, has become a testing ground for Russian forces, turning everyday activities into a perilous affair. The UN has documented numerous human rights violations stemming from these attacks, describing them as crimes against humanity.
As healthcare facilities cope with the influx of civilian casualties, the community braces itself under the weight of these invisible assaults. Despite their trauma, residents remain hopeful for peace, determined to endure until they see an end to the incessant violence that looms over their lives.