Living Under Siege: Kherson's Invisible Battle with Drones

In the shadow of war, residents of Kherson, Ukraine, contend with the ever-present threat of Russian drones. Olena Horlova, like many others, lives with the fear of being targeted as drones scan the landscape for victims, targeting vehicles and sometimes taking aim at civilians in revenge for Kherson's liberation.

The region, among the first to experience these aerial attacks, has become a testing ground for Russian forces, turning everyday activities into a perilous affair. The UN has documented numerous human rights violations stemming from these attacks, describing them as crimes against humanity.

As healthcare facilities cope with the influx of civilian casualties, the community braces itself under the weight of these invisible assaults. Despite their trauma, residents remain hopeful for peace, determined to endure until they see an end to the incessant violence that looms over their lives.