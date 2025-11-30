Negotiations for Peace: Ukraine and U.S. Seek to End Conflict with Russia
U.S. and Ukrainian officials engage in discussions focusing on a peace agreement to conclude Ukraine's war with Russia. Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov emphasizes prioritizing Ukrainian interests and securing long-term peace and security guarantees, building on progress achieved in Geneva.
In a significant development, U.S. and Ukrainian officials are engaged in discussions to negotiate a peace deal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow. The dialogue is being led by Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council.
Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's chief negotiator, highlighted the country's clear directives: to safeguard national interests and ensure substantive dialogue, leveraging achievements made during previous talks in Geneva.
The focus remains on establishing lasting peace for Ukraine and securing long-term security guarantees, reflecting a strategic commitment to ending hostilities with Russia.
