Left Menu

Fatal Land Dispute Claims Lives of Three Brothers in Madhya Pradesh

A violent land dispute in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh led to the death of three farmer brothers and seriously injured four others, including women and a child. Police have registered a case against seven suspects following the tragic incident which occurred in Ramanagar village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tikamgarh | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:27 IST
Fatal Land Dispute Claims Lives of Three Brothers in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent land dispute erupted in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the death of three farmer brothers. The tragic incident also left four others severely injured, among them two women and a 10-year-old girl.

The deadly clash occurred in Ramanagar, approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters. Law enforcement agencies, led by Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Abhishek Gautam, have launched an investigation into the matter.

The victims, Chaturbhuj, Parmalal, and Balram, were attacked by a mob wielding sticks and sharp weapons. The altercation was rooted in a contested land ownership issue. A case has been filed against seven individuals as police continue their search for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

 Global
2
Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

 India
3
India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

 Global
4
Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025