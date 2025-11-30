Fatal Land Dispute Claims Lives of Three Brothers in Madhya Pradesh
A violent land dispute in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh led to the death of three farmer brothers and seriously injured four others, including women and a child. Police have registered a case against seven suspects following the tragic incident which occurred in Ramanagar village.
A violent land dispute erupted in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the death of three farmer brothers. The tragic incident also left four others severely injured, among them two women and a 10-year-old girl.
The deadly clash occurred in Ramanagar, approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters. Law enforcement agencies, led by Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Abhishek Gautam, have launched an investigation into the matter.
The victims, Chaturbhuj, Parmalal, and Balram, were attacked by a mob wielding sticks and sharp weapons. The altercation was rooted in a contested land ownership issue. A case has been filed against seven individuals as police continue their search for the suspects.
