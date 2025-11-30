Tragic Orchard Discovery: Couple's Suspected Double Suicide Shocks Village

In a shocking discovery at a local orchard, a couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances, prompting police to investigate what is suspected to be a case of double suicide.

The 25-year-old husband, Abhishek Giri, was discovered hanging from a tree with a dupatta, while his 22-year-old wife, Nisha Gaur, was found lifeless beneath him. Both hailed from different villages, with local authorities linking the incident to potential marital discord.

Additional SP Siddharth Verma surveyed the scene and called for a comprehensive investigation. Local informants indicated that ongoing disputes with Abhishek's first wife may have escalated tensions, thereby contributing to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)