Activist Rahul Easwar's Arrest Sparks Controversy in Cyber Defamation Case

On Sunday, activist Rahul Easwar was taken into custody for purportedly defaming the complainant in a sexual assault case involving suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, according to police reports.

Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police initiated an investigation after a woman reported online defamation and circulation of her photos in a cyber campaign. In response, a case was lodged on Sunday, and Easwar was summoned for questioning at the Armed Reserve Police Camp in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the investigation, authorities examined Easwar's electronic devices, leading to his arrest after a three-hour interrogation. Easwar, who has publicly supported Mamkoottathil, will be presented in court on Monday, and his social media accounts are under review to verify any defamatory content.

