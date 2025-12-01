Left Menu

Trump's Call with Maduro Stirs Diplomatic Waters

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed having spoken with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Although details remain scarce, the conversation reportedly included the possibility of a meeting. This comes amidst Trump's aggressive stance on Venezuela due to drug trafficking allegations, yet hints at a potential diplomatic opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 04:15 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed a direct conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which took place earlier this month. The discussion included talks of a potential meeting in the U.S., though Trump preferred to keep specifics under wraps.

While Trump's aggressive rhetoric towards Venezuela persists, the dialogue hints at a potential shift towards diplomatic engagement. Recently, Trump called for the closure of Venezuelan airspace around its borders, further heightening tensions. This move fueled speculation but Trump advised against assumptions of imminent military action.

Amidst U.S. accusations of drug trafficking against Venezuela's socialist government, led by Maduro, possible actions include covert operations and military preparations in the Caribbean. Despite these measures, no direct comments have been made by Maduro or Venezuelan government officials regarding the presidential conversation.

