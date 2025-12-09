Trump's Strategic Moves: U.S. Military Role in Drug Trafficking and Global Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated potential military strikes against drug traffickers in Venezuela, with possible extensions to Mexico and Colombia. His bold statements come amid preparations for key congressional briefings by top administration officials, reflecting mounting geo-political strains.

In an interview with Politico, Trump criticized Europe's leadership for lack of decisiveness, while endorsing Ukraine's push for elections. This aligns with his National Security Strategy aimed at redefining America's global stance, warning Europe against political correctness.

The strategy underscores America's influence in the Western Hemisphere, with a military campaign targeting drug operations. Meanwhile, Europe's challenges, from trade discussions to regional conflicts like Ukraine, continue in the spotlight as leaders aim for unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)