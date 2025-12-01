Left Menu

Assam's ST Status Storm: Dialogue Amidst Dissent

Assam's government faces protests over a report recommending ST status for six communities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma plans to invite opponents for discussions to address concerns. The report suggests a three-tier reservation system to prevent adverse effects on existing tribal groups, promising no damage to current ST reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-12-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 08:37 IST
In response to ongoing protests, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced plans to engage with critics over a contentious report advocating Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities in the state. The dialogue seeks to clarify the document's details and dispel misunderstandings.

Demonstrations erupted after the Group of Ministers (GoM) tabled the report, sparking fears among existing ST communities about potential negative impacts. The Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) has been at the forefront of these protests. Sarma emphasizes the report's intent to include new communities while safeguarding current reservations.

Sarma assured that the report proposes a three-tier reservation classification to accommodate new ST demands without affecting existing tribal rights. He invited CCTOA representatives for discussions with GoM ministers to clarify issues. Meanwhile, Sarma remains open to suggestions from opposition parties before forwarding the report to the Centre.

