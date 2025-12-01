Tragedy Strikes Sivaganga: Prime Minister Modi Offers Condolences and Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt condolences following a devastating road accident in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, which resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals. The tragedy unfolded when two state-transport buses collided head-on at Vairavanpatti, near Tirupattur.

The accident occurred on the Tirupattur-Pillayarpatti route, approximately 15 kilometers from Karaikudi, on Sunday. In a message shared on X, Modi expressed his sadness over the loss of lives and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

In response to the tragedy, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Each bereaved family will receive Rs. 2 lakh, and those injured in the accident will receive Rs. 50,000, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

(With inputs from agencies.)