St. Lucians Decide Amid Economic Management, Crime, and Citizenship Debate

St. Lucians voted on Monday to choose their legislature and prime minister, focusing on economic management, crime, and passport sales. Current Prime Minister Philip Pierre's Labour Party aims to fend off a challenge from opposition leader Allen Chastanet. The election coincides with growing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:30 IST
St. Lucians went to the polls on Monday, driven by pivotal issues of economic management, violent crime, and controversial passport sales affecting their nation's future.

Prime Minister Philip Pierre's Labour Party, now in a strong legislative majority, seeks to defend its incumbency against Allen Chastanet, leader of the conservative United Workers Party. The opposition demands stronger international security partnerships and increased financial transparency, suggesting Pierre's administration has seen a decline in security due to reduced U.S. support over past human rights concerns.

The contentious Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program remains central, providing significant tax revenue but attracting U.S. criticism for potential misuse by actors from China or Iran. This election aligns with geopolitical shifts as the U.S. steps up military operations in the Caribbean to counteract Venezuelan drug trafficking, with local cooperation from regional governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

