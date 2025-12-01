Love Turns Lethal: A Tragic Tale of Jealousy and Violence

In a shocking event in Nanglaber village, a 22-year-old woman was reportedly shot by her ex-partner, 28-year-old Pradeep Kumar, after learning of her betrothal to another man. The violent incident has left the young woman battling for life.

The suspect, allegedly enraged over the woman's arranged marriage, stormed into her home and fired with a country-made pistol. Nearby residents rushed her to hospital, where medical professionals are striving to save her.

The police are actively pursuing Kumar, who is currently on the run, while revealing that his motives stemmed from financial investments in the woman's life and a perceived slight among peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)