Love Turns Lethal: A Tragic Tale of Jealousy and Violence

A 22-year-old woman was shot by her former lover, Pradeep Kumar, after he discovered her marriage was arranged with someone else. The incident happened in Nanglaber village. The woman is in critical condition, and police are searching for the fugitive suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:00 IST
Pradeep Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking event in Nanglaber village, a 22-year-old woman was reportedly shot by her ex-partner, 28-year-old Pradeep Kumar, after learning of her betrothal to another man. The violent incident has left the young woman battling for life.

The suspect, allegedly enraged over the woman's arranged marriage, stormed into her home and fired with a country-made pistol. Nearby residents rushed her to hospital, where medical professionals are striving to save her.

The police are actively pursuing Kumar, who is currently on the run, while revealing that his motives stemmed from financial investments in the woman's life and a perceived slight among peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

