Inferno Aftermath: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong Housing Estate

Hong Kong is grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic fire that claimed at least 146 lives and left hundreds in temporary shelters. Authorities are meticulously combing through the remnants of the Wang Fuk Court apartment towers, aiming to recover those still missing, following the city's deadliest blaze in over 75 years. Thousands gathered nearby to pay their respects to the victims, including foreign domestic workers.

The fire, which erupted last Wednesday, rapidly spread across apartments under renovation, prompting investigations into potential neglect of fire safety measures and unsafe construction practices. Amidst rising public anger, authorities have vowed stringent action against any attempts to politicize the tragedy, particularly in light of the upcoming legislative elections.

As search efforts shift to more severely affected buildings, residents struggle to piece together their lives with modest government aid. Over 1,100 have been relocated, but many remain unsettled by the loss. Meanwhile, arrests and detentions linked to the investigation highlight the complex web of accountability as Hong Kong seeks answers and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)