West Bengal's Voter Enumeration Achieves Remarkable Accuracy

West Bengal's electoral process marks a significant achievement as all enumeration forms were fully completed across 2208 booths. This accomplishment indicates the absence of deceased, duplicate, or untraceable voters. The Electoral Commission extended the Special Intensive Revision timelines amid opposition concerns. The publication dates for draft and final electoral rolls have been revised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:17 IST
In an impressive display of efficiency, electoral officials in West Bengal have ensured all enumeration forms were completed across 2208 booths, signaling a clean voter list void of deceased, duplicate, or untraceable entries, according to Election Commission sources.

The highest number of such booths, 760, is located in South 24 Parganas district. This is followed by 228 in Purulia and 226 in Murshidabad. Howrah district accounts for 94 such booths while Kolkata has only one, EC sources added.

The latest development comes amid opposition critiques, leading to an extension of the Special Intensive Revision timeline until December 11. The revised schedule allows more time for voter form distribution, with draft and final electoral rolls now slated for release on December 16, 2023, and February 14, 2026, respectively.

