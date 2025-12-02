Left Menu

HC asks Uttarakhand govt to furnish master plan for upgradation of Bhowali Sanatorium

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:55 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday heard a Public Interest Litigation on the deteriorating healthcare services in government hospitals across the state.

During the hearing, the state government informed the court that it has approved the upgradation of the Bhowali Sanatorium into a super-speciality hospital and has appointed a private agency to prepare its master plan.

The division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay then directed the state government to submit the master plan and a progress report within one week.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by the State Legal Services Authority, alleged that patients in government hospitals in the state are not receiving basic medical facilities, and due to shortage of staff and malfunctioning machines, patients are often referred to higher centres. The petition also stated that many hospitals failed to meet Indian Health Standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

