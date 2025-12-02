Left Menu

India, Maldives joint exercise EKUVERIN-14 begins to boost operational synergy

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 14th edition of the Joint Military Exercise EKUVERIN between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) commenced here on Tuesday.

The exercise will be conducted from 2 to 15 December 2025.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 45 personnel from Southern Command, is participating alongside an equal-strength Maldivian contingent represented by the MNDF, a Defence release said.

Ekuverin in Dhivehi translates to friends, underscoring the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual trust and military cooperation between the two nations.

Conducted alternately in both countries since 2009, Exercise EKUVERIN continues to be a shining example of India's Neighbourhood First Policy and its commitment to building enduring defence partnerships with friendly nations.

The two-week-long exercise aims to enhance interoperability and operational synergy in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations across jungle, semi-urban and coastal terrain.

It will involve troops from both sides sharing best practices, tactical drills and joint operational planning to strengthen their capability to respond to common security challenges in the region.

The exercise reflects the growing defence cooperation and mutual commitment of India and the Maldives towards regional peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, it added.

