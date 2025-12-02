Navy Day demonstrations will display Indian naval combat power, capability

The Indian Navy will showcase its ''formidable combat power and capability'' in operational demonstrations for Navy Day on December 3, with President Droupadi Murmu attending, a senior naval officer said here on Tuesday.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, said the ''mega event'' will provide a unique opportunity to all the citizens to witness the Indian Navy's state-of-the-art platforms and multi-domain operations.

It will reflect the Navy's preparedness and ''ability to deliver power and precision across the maritime spectrum'', he said at a press conference here on the eve of the Navy Day celebrations.

He said that Navy Day is held to commemorate the Indian Navy missile boats' attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 war.

''It is an acknowledgement of the Indian Navy's role in Operation Trident in the 1971 war and more importantly, it is a tribute to the bravery, courage and valour of our men who paid the supreme sacrifice..,'' Vice Admiral Saxena said.

He further said Operation Sindoor demonstrated the strength of jointness and strategic foresight of the Indian armed forces wherein the Navy played a critical role in ''asserting dominance'' and ''denying operational freedom to the adversary''.

''The Indian Navy's ability to establish uncontested control over the seas also validated our multi-domain capability in a complex multi-threat environment,'' he said.

The Vice Admiral also said that in the last one year, in response to shipping attacks and rising instances of piracy in the Western Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy deployed more than 35 ships, responded to over 30 incidents and conducted over 1,000 boarding operations.

''This credible and swift action by the Indian Navy saved more than 520 lives, irrespective of their nationality,'' he said.

Nineteen major war vessels, including India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, one submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft -- both fighters and surveillance planes and helicopters -- will be part of the show.

