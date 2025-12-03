South Korea court dismisses request to detain former finance minister in martial law probe, Yonhap says

A South Korean court rejected a request to detain former deputy prime minister and finance minister Choo Kyung-ho, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, as prosecutors sought his arrest as part of an investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's briefly imposing martial law last year. The Seoul Central District Court said it was difficult to conclude Choo would destroy evidence or attempt to flee, given his previous conduct and his right to defence with assistance from his attorney, Yonhap said, citing the judge.

The special prosecution team probe of Yoon's martial law declaration has led to the arrest of several former government and military officials who served under Yoon, including his former defence minister and former head of the national spy agency. Last month, the special prosecutor asked the court to sentence former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 15 years in prison, alleging he helped Yoon in his short-lived martial law.

