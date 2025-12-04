In-charge principal shunted out for 'Allahu Akbar' chant at 'Gita Jayanti' event in MP school

The in-charge principal of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district was shunted out for allegedly pressuring students to raise the Islamic slogan 'Allahu Akbar' at a 'Gita Jayanti' event, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Government Higher Secondary School in Ari, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, the official said. The area has a sizable Muslim population.

Students have alleged that in-charge principal Pratiksha Mangadhe compelled them to raise the slogan on December 1, with the matter coming to light after they went home and informed their parents, the official said.

On Wednesday students, parents and activists of Hindu organisations staged a demonstration outside the school demanding Mangadhe's removal and also raised slogans against District Education Officer (DEO) Shivraj Singh Kumre when he reached the spot, eyewitnesses said.

''I visited the school immediately after receiving reports. Mangadhe admitted her mistake and said she had no intention to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. She said she had asked students to raise the slogan voluntarily in the spirit of communal harmony and apologised,'' Kumre told PTI.

Kumre has relieved Mangadhe of her duties and attached her to the district education office, following which the protest ended. Residents, however, have also submitted applications to Ari police station seeking strict action against her.

''A four-member committee will conduct a detailed inquiry into the complaint. It comprises Assistant Director R P Patil, Shaumavi Math principal Abha Singh, Mahatma Gandhi Government High School principal Rashmi Gaur and Gopalgonj Higher Secondary School in-charge principal Hemant Maravi. They have been asked to submit a report within three days,'' Kumre said.

Mangadhe has been replaced by senior upper grade teacher Dharmendra Kumar Patle, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)