Vaishnaw Warns Lok Sabha on Fake News Threat, Calls for Stronger Digital Rules

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, informed the Lok Sabha that the growing challenge of fake news, misinformation, and AI-generated deepfakes poses a significant threat to India’s democratic processes. Responding to a parliamentary question, he stressed that the misuse of social media platforms has created ecosystems that deliberately bypass constitutional values and refuse to comply with laws enacted by Parliament. He emphasized the urgent need to implement stricter regulations and more robust enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national interests.

The Minister highlighted that the Government has already introduced new rules mandating the takedown of harmful or illegal content within 36 hours, marking a major step toward accountability in the digital space. He informed the House that a draft rule specifically targeting AI-generated deepfakes has been made public for stakeholder consultation. This measure, he said, aims to develop an effective framework to detect, label, and act against deepfakes before they can jeopardize public trust, electoral integrity, or social harmony.

Shri Vaishnaw expressed appreciation for the Parliamentary Standing Committee’s work, acknowledging Shri Nishikant Dubey and committee members for presenting a comprehensive report with strong recommendations to reinforce the legal and regulatory architecture. He said the committee’s contributions will guide future reforms aimed at closing gaps exploited by malicious actors.

He noted that issues surrounding fake news demand a careful balance between freedom of speech—a fundamental right—and the need to protect democracy from coordinated misinformation campaigns. The Government, he said, is approaching this responsibility with full sensitivity, ensuring that individual liberties are preserved while national security and public order remain protected.

Shri Vaishnaw also highlighted the transformative impact of the Digital India initiative, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The initiative has democratized technology, expanded digital infrastructure, empowered citizens with digital tools, and accelerated access to government services. However, with this expansion comes the responsibility to maintain the integrity of digital platforms.

He observed that social media has enabled every citizen to express views, participate in national conversations, and access real-time information. Yet, it has also become a conduit for fabricated narratives, doctored videos, and algorithm-driven misinformation that can mislead the public and weaken democratic institutions.

The Minister reaffirmed that the Government is committed to strengthening institutions, enhancing oversight mechanisms, and building societal trust, which he described as the foundational pillar of a stable democracy. He assured the Lok Sabha that efforts to counter misinformation will continue through stronger laws, better technology, inter-agency coordination, and public awareness about responsible digital behaviour.