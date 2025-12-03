Excise dept recovers illicit liquor worth nearly Rs 5 lakh in Delhi's Ashok Nagar
The Delhi government's Excise department on Wednesday recovered illicit liquor worth around Rs 5 lakh from the possession of a person in Ashok Nagar area, officials said.
The enforcement team of the department conducted a raid at ground floor of a building in Ashok Nagar and recovered 220 bottles of mostly foreign liquor, an excise department officer said.
The process of arrest and registration of a FIR is underway, the officer said.
The illicit liquor was meant to be sold in Haryana only and was illegally brought to Delhi for sale, he said.
