Left Menu

Excise dept recovers illicit liquor worth nearly Rs 5 lakh in Delhi's Ashok Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:41 IST
Excise dept recovers illicit liquor worth nearly Rs 5 lakh in Delhi's Ashok Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Excise department on Wednesday recovered illicit liquor worth around Rs 5 lakh from the possession of a person in Ashok Nagar area, officials said.

The enforcement team of the department conducted a raid at ground floor of a building in Ashok Nagar and recovered 220 bottles of mostly foreign liquor, an excise department officer said.

The process of arrest and registration of a FIR is underway, the officer said.

The illicit liquor was meant to be sold in Haryana only and was illegally brought to Delhi for sale, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global
2
BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS Reporter On X

BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS...

 Global
3
Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus visits critically ill ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus visits critically ill ex-PM Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh
4
Navy showcases maritime prowess, multi-domain combat capabilities off Kerala coast

Navy showcases maritime prowess, multi-domain combat capabilities off Kerala...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025