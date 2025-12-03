Russia sentences US citizen Gilman to another 2 years in jail, state media report

А court in the Russian city of Voronezh on Wednesday sentenced U.S. citizen Robert Gilman to another two years in prison, RIA news agency reported. Gilman, a former U.S. Marine, was first jailed in 2022 for a drunken assault on a prison officer, and his sentence has been extended following further convictions for assault against prison officials and a state investigator during his incarceration.

The latest charges also relate to an alleged assault on prison staff. Gilman, who became an English teacher after serving in the Marines, is one of at least nine Americans still behind bars in Russia following U.S.-Russia prisoner exchanges in 2024 and earlier this year.

