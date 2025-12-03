Ramaphosa, Chapo push deeper integration as SA–Mozambique BNC opens in Maputo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africa and Mozambique to intensify regional peace efforts and deepen economic integration as the two countries opened the fourth Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Maputo on Wednesday. The meeting reaffirmed a partnership rooted in struggle-era solidarity and strengthened by growing bilateral trade, energy cooperation and cross-border investment.

Speaking at the State House alongside Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, Ramaphosa described the BNC as a strategic platform for elevating cooperation at a time marked by global geopolitical turmoil and weakening multilateralism.

“This fourth session of the Bi-National Commission reaffirms the historic and fraternal bonds of solidarity between our nations and peoples, rooted in our shared struggle against colonialism and apartheid. The brave people of Mozambique paid a heavy price for their solidarity with us. For this, we remain eternally grateful,” Ramaphosa said.

Promoting Peace and Stability in the Region

With conflicts intensifying across Africa, the President called for stronger collaboration in defending international law, promoting peace and restoring stability. He expressed concern over violent crises in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the civil war in Sudan, and the ongoing political deadlock in South Sudan.

He stressed that terrorism and violent extremism, particularly in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, posed persistent threats to regional security. South Africa remains part of continental and regional initiatives supporting Mozambique’s counter-terrorism efforts through the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which helped stabilise affected districts.

Economic Cooperation Takes Centre Stage

President Ramaphosa emphasised that Mozambique is South Africa’s largest trading partner in the region and a vital export destination. More than 300 South African companies currently operate in Mozambique, creating thousands of jobs and contributing to infrastructure, manufacturing and services.

“We are keen to see more Mozambican investment in South Africa,” he added, noting that enhanced trade, increased investment and modernised infrastructure could deliver substantial shared gains.

He highlighted the success of the Maputo Development Corridor, a flagship cross-border initiative that has:

improved freight and passenger movement

boosted tourism

strengthened port logistics

stimulated industrial development along major transport routes

The President also underscored the importance of the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric scheme, a long-standing contributor to South Africa’s electricity supply. He applauded Mozambique’s progress on the Mphanda Nkuwa Hydropower Project, signalling South Africa’s readiness to explore partnership opportunities in the new mega-project.

Major Energy Milestone

Later today, Ramaphosa and Chapo will inaugurate the new Sasol gas development facility in Inhambane, another significant step in the two countries’ longstanding energy partnership. The facility flows from the 2004 gas cooperation agreement and will strengthen energy security while supporting industrial growth.

A new Memorandum on Energy Cooperation will also be signed during the BNC to expand joint work on gas, electricity, renewable energy and cross-border transmission infrastructure.

The President further pointed to untapped opportunities in Mozambique’s mineral sector—including graphite, iron ore and tantalum—with strong financing support from South Africa’s development institutions such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (ECIC).

Advancing Continental Integration

Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to diversify markets, boost industrialisation and enhance resilience. He stressed the need to accelerate people-to-people exchanges, student mobility, cultural cooperation and tourism growth.

“This BNC session should therefore focus on how we can expand all areas of cooperation… Our fortunes are intertwined, and our interests are mutually reinforcing,” he said.

The President closed by thanking the Mozambican government for its warm hospitality and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to strengthening a partnership that advances peace, prosperity and regional integration.