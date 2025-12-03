Left Menu

High tides above 4.5 mt for next 3 days, stay away from seashore: Mumbai civic body

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday issued an advisory urging citizens to avoid visiting the seashore as high tides exceeding 4.5 metres are forecast between December 4 and 7. The highest tide with waves reaching 5.03 metres at 12.39 am is expected on December 6, the civic bodys Disaster Management Department said in a release.

High tides above 4.5 mt for next 3 days, stay away from seashore: Mumbai civic body
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an advisory urging citizens to avoid visiting the seashore as high tides exceeding 4.5 metres are forecast between December 4 and 7. The highest tide with waves reaching 5.03 metres at 12.39 am is expected on December 6, the civic body's Disaster Management Department said in a release. Those visiting Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park on December 6 on Dr B R Ambedkar's death anniversary should exercise caution near the seafront, the BMC said.

Every year, thousands of people converge at Chaitya Bhoomi in central Mumbai where Ambedkar's last rites were performed in 1956.

