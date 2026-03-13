Left Menu

West Bengal Unveils Development Boards for Marginalised Communities Amid Political Tensions

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces five new Cultural and Development Boards aimed at empowering marginalised communities. These boards focus on preserving cultural heritage and enhancing socio-economic conditions, marking a strategic move ahead of the 2026 state elections amid political tensions with the BJP.

13-03-2026
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled plans on Friday to establish five new Cultural and Development Boards for marginalised communities across the state. Announced via social media, these boards will serve the Munda, Kora, Dom, Kumbhakar, and Sadgope communities, aiming to safeguard their unique languages and traditions.

The initiative seeks to ensure better education, healthcare, and job opportunities for these groups, reflecting the state government's commitment to their socio-economic development. Banerjee emphasized the importance of these communities to the cultural mosaic of Bengal and underscored the administration's dedication to fostering inclusive growth.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, a critical juncture as the Trinamool Congress faces off against the Bharatiya Janata Party. The move follows a recent controversy over President Murmu's visit to West Bengal, sparking political sparring between the TMC and the BJP over alleged protocol breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

