Modi Unveils Infrastructure Mega-Projects in Kokrajhar Amid Election Buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced projects totaling over Rs 4,570 crore in Assam's Kokrajhar district via video conference. The projects include three new train routes, a railway maintenance workshop, and massive road development under Assam Mala 3.0, to enhance connectivity and infrastructure ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant virtual announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Friday. The projects come in the lead-up to the assembly elections slated for April.

Despite heavy rains forcing the cancellation of his visit to Kokrajhar, the Prime Minister managed the announcement from Guwahati. He flagged off three new trains, including the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, aimed at improving connectivity within the region.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a new railway maintenance workshop at Bashbari, set to bolster operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the Assam Mala 3.0 initiative will see the construction of over 900 km of roads, enhancing state and rural connectivity. The projects also include four flyovers and two bridges in the Bodoland Territorial Council area, cumulatively worth around Rs 1,100 crore, expected to reduce traffic congestion and enhance regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

