Left Menu

Sahith Theegala Shines at Players Championship, Surges to Shared Lead

Sahith Theegala delivered a standout 5-under 67 on the opening day of The Players Championship in Florida, tying for the lead with Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges, Sepp Straka, and Austin Smotherman. The round featured a remarkable eagle and bolstered Theegala's confidence after an injury-plagued season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:12 IST
Sahith Theegala Shines at Players Championship, Surges to Shared Lead
Golfer Sahith Theegala (Photo/PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sahith Theegala made an impressive start at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra, Florida, registering a 5-under 67 on the opening day to share the lead alongside Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges, Sepp Straka, and Austin Smotherman. The competition was paused early due to darkness, leaving Smotherman with one hole still to play.

Theegala, who faced injuries last season, opened strong with three consecutive birdies but hit a hurdle at the ninth hole with a dropped shot. His stellar performance was highlighted by a spectacular eagle on the 12th hole after a 99-yard wedge shot. Theegala's patience and recovery were evident as he finished tied for the lead.

Reflecting on his eagle, Theegala expressed satisfaction with the shot and the bonus of playing without pain after his injuries. Heading into the season, Theegala has celebrated three Top-10 finishes. In contrast, Akshay Bhatia, following an impressive win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, scored 1-under 71, landing him in T-30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026