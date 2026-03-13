Sahith Theegala Shines at Players Championship, Surges to Shared Lead

Sahith Theegala made an impressive start at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra, Florida, registering a 5-under 67 on the opening day to share the lead alongside Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges, Sepp Straka, and Austin Smotherman. The competition was paused early due to darkness, leaving Smotherman with one hole still to play.

Theegala, who faced injuries last season, opened strong with three consecutive birdies but hit a hurdle at the ninth hole with a dropped shot. His stellar performance was highlighted by a spectacular eagle on the 12th hole after a 99-yard wedge shot. Theegala's patience and recovery were evident as he finished tied for the lead.

Reflecting on his eagle, Theegala expressed satisfaction with the shot and the bonus of playing without pain after his injuries. Heading into the season, Theegala has celebrated three Top-10 finishes. In contrast, Akshay Bhatia, following an impressive win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, scored 1-under 71, landing him in T-30.

(With inputs from agencies.)