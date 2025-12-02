Left Menu

Northern Army commander reviews operational readiness in Kashmir Valley

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the forces in the Kashmir Valley, officials said. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, ArmyCdrNC, reviewed the hinterland security architecture and operational readiness of forces deployed in Kashmir valley, the Northern Command said in a post on X.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:17 IST
Northern Army commander reviews operational readiness in Kashmir Valley
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the forces in the Kashmir Valley, officials said. "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, reviewed the hinterland security architecture and operational readiness of forces deployed in Kashmir valley,'' the Northern Command said in a post on X. The Army said Lt Gen Sharma was briefed on the intelligence grid, refined drills and joint response mechanisms, pivotal for retaining a decisive edge in an increasingly complex security environment. "The Army commander acknowledged the troops for their exemplary professionalism and firm resolve in challenging conditions, praised their adaptability to evolving threat dynamics and their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region," the Army said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leaders condemn Telangana CM's 'anti-Hindu' remarks

BJP leaders condemn Telangana CM's 'anti-Hindu' remarks

 India
2
What’s working from home doing to your mental health? We tracked 16,000 Australians to find out

What’s working from home doing to your mental health? We tracked 16,000 Aust...

 Australia
3
Begin by fixing system and clean air will follow: Kiran Bedi pitches 5 reforms for pollution fight

Begin by fixing system and clean air will follow: Kiran Bedi pitches 5 refor...

 India
4
Haaland breaks Shearer''s Premier League record for fastest to 100 goals and says ''that''s my job''

Haaland breaks Shearer''s Premier League record for fastest to 100 goals and...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025