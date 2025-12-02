Northern Army commander reviews operational readiness in Kashmir Valley
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the forces in the Kashmir Valley, officials said. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, ArmyCdrNC, reviewed the hinterland security architecture and operational readiness of forces deployed in Kashmir valley, the Northern Command said in a post on X.
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the forces in the Kashmir Valley, officials said. "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, reviewed the hinterland security architecture and operational readiness of forces deployed in Kashmir valley,'' the Northern Command said in a post on X. The Army said Lt Gen Sharma was briefed on the intelligence grid, refined drills and joint response mechanisms, pivotal for retaining a decisive edge in an increasingly complex security environment. "The Army commander acknowledged the troops for their exemplary professionalism and firm resolve in challenging conditions, praised their adaptability to evolving threat dynamics and their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region," the Army said.
