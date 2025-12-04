Left Menu

Hikvision challenges US decision to expand crackdown on Chinese telecom gear

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 09:01 IST
Hikvision challenges US decision to expand crackdown on Chinese telecom gear
  • Country:
  • United States

Chinese manufacturer Hikvision said on Wednesday its U.S. arm has challenged a new Federal Communications Commision rule that allows Washington to tighten rules on telecoms gear made by Chinese companies deemed security risks.

In October, the U.S. telecoms regulator voted 3-0 to block new approvals for devices with parts from companies on its "Covered List" and let the agency to bar previously approved equipment in some instances.

Hikvision said it had filed a petition seeking judicial review of the FCC decision, arguing the commission exceeded its authority and "seeks to retroactively curtain lawful authorizations without a sufficient legal or evidentiary basis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

 India
2
ADB, World Bank launch Pacific islands projects under new cofinancing model

ADB, World Bank launch Pacific islands projects under new cofinancing model

 Philippines
3
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Italian police seek governance documents from 13 fashion firms in labour abuse probe

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Italian police seek governance documents from 13 fashion fir...

 Global
4
J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from Dhanbad underground mines

J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025