Hikvision challenges US decision to expand crackdown on Chinese telecom gear
- Country:
- United States
Chinese manufacturer Hikvision said on Wednesday its U.S. arm has challenged a new Federal Communications Commision rule that allows Washington to tighten rules on telecoms gear made by Chinese companies deemed security risks.
In October, the U.S. telecoms regulator voted 3-0 to block new approvals for devices with parts from companies on its "Covered List" and let the agency to bar previously approved equipment in some instances.
Hikvision said it had filed a petition seeking judicial review of the FCC decision, arguing the commission exceeded its authority and "seeks to retroactively curtain lawful authorizations without a sufficient legal or evidentiary basis."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Federal Communications Commision
- Washington
- Covered List
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Survivors of U.S. military strike in Caribbean were legitimate targets for second attack, admiral to tell lawmakers
EU tech rules are costing them big time, U.S. commerce secretary says
Olympics-Chen to be inducted into U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame
Trump says any country trafficking drugs into U.S. could be attacked
UPDATE 2-Former Honduran president released from U.S. prison after Trump pardon