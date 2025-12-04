$12.7m Port Tarakohe upgrade boosts Tasman economy, resilience and aquaculture

A $12.7 million transformation of Port Tarakohe in Golden Bay has been completed, marking a significant milestone for economic development, transport resilience, and aquaculture growth in the Tasman District. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Fisheries Under-Secretary Jenny Marcroft say the upgraded port will play a vital role in supporting local industries and maintaining critical access to the region.

A Modern, All-Tide, All-Weather Deep-Water Port

The upgrade means Port Tarakohe is now the only all-tide, all-weather, deep-water port in the Tasman District. This significantly increases its capacity to handle commercial traffic, tourism, and emergency operations in a region heavily reliant on weather-sensitive routes and limited infrastructure options.

“This is a key infrastructure upgrade that enhances the port’s capacity, supports commercial use, and provides a vital back-up route during State Highway 60 closures on Tākaka Hill Road,” Minister Jones said.

Strengthening Regional Connectivity and Emergency Response

Port Tarakohe will now provide important continuity for:

Freight and fuel deliveries

Medical supplies and essential goods

Emergency services access during natural disasters or highway closures

The port’s improved reliability offers a safeguard for Golden Bay communities, which have experienced disruptions from slips, storms, and the fragile Tākaka Hill corridor.

“The port is an important asset for regional resilience and connectivity,” Jones added, highlighting its role in maintaining the flow of essential goods and services.

Major Boost for Aquaculture and Marine Industries

Aquaculture is one of Tasman’s fastest-growing sectors, particularly mussel farming. The previous single-wharf layout had reached full capacity, causing congestion for farmers and restricting industry expansion.

“This new facility is vital for the aquaculture sector,” Under-Secretary Marcroft said. “The upgraded infrastructure creates more space and will allow for the development of more mussel farming, which is expected to unlock close to a billion dollars in value over the next 25 years.”

Beyond aquaculture, the enhanced port will support marine tourism, charter operations, and transport services that contribute to Golden Bay’s regional economy.

Details of the Upgrade

Key improvements delivered include:

A new wharf replacing the aging timber wharf

Repairs and strengthening of the existing concrete wharf

New commercial berths increasing capacity

A breakwater extension to improve safety and shelter

New service and operational facilities

These upgrades make the port safer, more efficient, and better equipped to handle future growth.

Strong Local–Central Government Partnership

The project secured $6 million in government funding, including $600,000 from the former Provincial Growth Fund, with the Tasman District Council contributing $6.7 million.

“With the challenges this region has faced recently, it’s great to see infrastructure like this ensuring vital access to Golden Bay in times of need,” said Jones, acknowledging the region’s recent weather events and transport disruptions.

The completion of the upgrade positions Port Tarakohe as a cornerstone of the district’s economic future and long-term resilience.