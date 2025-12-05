Left Menu

A Solemn Farewell: Honoring Swraj Kaushal's Legacy

The ashes of former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal were immersed in the Ganga by his daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, following his cremation. Family, well-wishers, and local officials attended the solemn ceremony at Brijghat, offering their respects. Kaushal passed away at 73 after suffering chest pain.

Updated: 05-12-2025 13:55 IST
  • India

A day after his cremation, the ashes of former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal were solemnly immersed in the Ganga. His daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, conducted the ritual at Brijghat on Friday morning, joined by family members and well-wishers.

Arriving at Brijghat in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, Bansuri Swaraj, accompanied by close relatives, performed the 'asthi visarjan' ceremony, a significant Hindu ritual. The ceremony was marked by the participation of local public representatives, police, and administrative officials, who joined to pay their respects.

Kaushal, who was 73, was the husband of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj. He died after reporting chest pain and was declared dead at AIIMS. His cremation took place at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium with notable attendees from the political sphere, including Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Delhi BJP officials.

