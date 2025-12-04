Modi’s Decade Transforms Northeast Into India’s New Engine of Growth: Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with architecting a historic transformation of India’s Northeast — a region that he says has moved from decades of neglect to becoming one of the country’s most dynamic engines of growth, connectivity and cultural resurgence.

Speaking on the sweeping development trajectory of the last ten years, Sonowal said the Northeast has shifted “from the margins of policymaking to the mainstream of national priorities.” This shift, he noted, reflects the prime minister’s vision of infrastructure expansion, economic reform, long-term peace-building, and restoring cultural identity.

According to Sonowal, the region — long termed remote and underdeveloped — is now celebrated as “Ashtalakshmi of India,” symbolising prosperity, potential and strategic importance.

Connectivity Revolution: Rail, Road, Air and Waterways

Sonowal emphasised that connectivity has been the backbone of the region’s revival.

Rail Connectivity

All major gauge conversion projects have been completed.

Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram are now linked via broad gauge.

Passenger and goods trains are reaching several interior districts for the first time.

Landmark projects: Bogibeel Bridge (2018): India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge. Bhairabi–Sairang line (commissioned in June 2025), connecting deeper parts of Assam and Mizoram.

Four capital-connectivity projects underway for Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim and Meghalaya.

The Agartala–Akhaura India–Bangladesh rail link was jointly inaugurated in 2023, strengthening regional diplomacy and trade.

Road Infrastructure

Over 11,000 km of national and strategic highways have been taken up in the last decade.

Major corridors include:

Shillong–Nongstoin–Tura route

Nechipu–Hoj section of NH–13

Capital connectivity highways to Kohima, Gangtok and Itanagar

Several projects are nearing completion in 2025, substantially reducing travel time, boosting tourism, and improving military logistics along sensitive border zones.

Air Connectivity Boom

Describing aviation growth as “a revolution,” Sonowal highlighted:

Expansion from 9 airports (2014) to 19 operational airports today.

Greenfield airports at Pakyong (Sikkim) and Hollongi (Arunachal Pradesh).

Modernised terminals at Tezu, Rupsi and Agartala, developed under UDAN.

Development of heliports, water aerodromes and remote airstrips for last-mile access.

Inland Waterways

The Brahmaputra and Barak river systems are being modernised with river terminals, mechanised vessels and multimodal logistics parks. This supports trade routes to Bangladesh, Bhutan and ASEAN nations.

Economic Expansion: Investment, Industry and Energy Security

Sonowal credited Modi’s policies for attracting unprecedented investment into the Northeast.

Industrial Breakthroughs

Numaligarh Bio-Refinery, India’s first bamboo-based ethanol plant, is creating new rural income pathways.

Numaligarh Refinery Expansion (₹22,594 crore) has tripled capacity, positioning the region as an energy gateway to Southeast Asia.

Semiconductor ATMP Facility at Jagiroad (₹27,000 crore): Producing 15 billion chips annually Generating 27,000 jobs Establishing the Northeast on the global technology map



Agriculture & Organic Production

Northeast leads India’s organic value chain, supported by: Farmer Producer Organisations Bamboo deregulation Dedicated horticulture and spice missions

The region is emerging as a major exporter of organic produce, including ginger, turmeric, pineapple and tea.

Peace, Security and Governance

The minister highlighted the dramatic improvement in internal security:

Peace accords with Bodo, Karbi, Bru/Reang and other groups.

AFSPA withdrawal in nearly 75% of areas since 2014.

Strengthened local governance through frequent ministerial reviews and Modi’s 70+ visits to the region.

Sonowal described this as “governance that shows up where people live”, restoring trust and strengthening state–centre relations.

Cultural Renaissance and Global Recognition

The decade has also ushered in a renewed cultural pride:

National honour for Dr Bhupen Hazarika (Bharat Ratna)

Celebration of Lachit Barphukon through nationwide events

Assam’s Charaideo Maidams added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Revival of indigenous textiles, handloom, festivals and museums across the Northeast

Sonowal said this cultural renaissance has empowered youth, strengthened identity and showcased the region globally.

Gateway to Southeast Asia: The Act East Catalyst

Under the Act East Policy, the Northeast is emerging as India’s continental gateway to ASEAN:

New integrated checkposts with Myanmar and Bangladesh

Border trade centres, cargo terminals and port linkages

Multimodal corridors combining rail, road and river transport

Enhanced cultural diplomacy and tourism exchanges with Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos

“The story of the Northeast today,” Sonowal said, “is the story of a resurgent India — confident, connected and future-ready.”