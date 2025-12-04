Assam: Tribal orgs submit 'interim objections, suggestions' on govt report on ST tag for 6 groups

Tribal organisations of Assam opposing the granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six new communities in the state on Thursday submitted ''interim objections and suggestions'' to the state government, affirming that they are against any move that will dilute or hamper the protection enjoyed by their groups.

The Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA), a conglomerate of more than 20 groups of various existing ST communities, also sought a tripartite meeting involving the state government and the Union home minister at a later stage to take forward the discussion.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) of the state government had submitted an interim report in the assembly last week with its recommendations on the demand for ST status by Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasi) communities.

The CCTOA has spearheaded an agitation against the GoM report, claiming that the existing ST communities will be adversely affected if the six communities are included in the reservation category, prompting the GoM to sit for talks with them here.

''We have raised our points so that the benefits of the existing STs are not harmed. We have demanded modifications in the interim report,'' CCTOA leader Aditya Khakhlary told reporters after the meeting.

He said that an interim report with objections and suggestions has been submitted, and a final report based on consultations with various sections of people will be given within a month.

Khakhlary further said the CCTOA has demanded talks with the chief minister in the next stage, followed by a tripartite meeting with the state government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the later stage.

He maintained that the GoM recommendation of forming a new ST (Valley) category for some of the six communities will not protect the rights of the existing groups, as at the central level, the STs have a single pool for reservations in jobs, educational institutions, and other rights.

''We have ST (Plains) and ST (Hills) as two sections in the state now. But at the central level, both these come together as ST. If ST (V) is introduced, they will also be subsequently taken in the same ST pool at the national level,'' the CCTOA leader added.

Khakhlary also stressed that a ''very strict and reliable'' identification and verification mechanism has to be prepared for notifying the new communities, if it is done, so that ineligible people do not get the benefits.

''We are positive. The GoM has to ensure that the aboriginal people do not face any loss,'' he added.

Another CCTOA leader Dipen Boro said the interim objections and suggestions have been drawn after extensively and minutely studying the GoM's interim report.

''We have explained our reasons why we cannot accept the GoM report. We had a very serious discussion today. The rights and protection the existing groups have now cannot be touched at any cost, we are clear on it,'' Boro affirmed.

The GoM report has recommended a three-tier reservation classification of STs in the state so that the demand can be met without affecting the reservation of the existing tribal groups. If these communities are granted ST status, they will come under reservation for education and jobs.

It has proposed the formation of a new category of 'ST (Valley)', and inclusion of Ahom, Chutia, Tea Tribes, and Koch-Rajbongshi (excluding those from undivided Goalpara) in it.

For Moran, Matak and Koch-Rajbongshi (Goalpara), it said they can be included in 'ST (Plains)', and the existing communities in this category ''do not have much opposition''.

The report said that dialogue has to continue with all stakeholders for a ''conclusive solution'', and the final nod has to be given by Parliament through constitutional amendment.

