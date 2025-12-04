Court grants TV for actor Darshan in jail cell, Renukaswamy's parents summoned as witness

A court here on Thursday directed the prison authorities to install a television in the cell housing actor Darshan and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The directive follows a request made by the accused.

The 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions (CCH) court has also summoned Renukaswamy's parents as witness in the next hearing on December 17. According to jail officials, a TV will be provided so that Darshan can follow developments in his case and remain informed about events outside prison. This order comes after the court had approved other requests made by Darshan and others, including an extra bed, pillow, and bedsheet. The court also permitted limited movement within the jail premises. During an earlier hearing, Darshan described poor jail conditions — lack of sunlight for weeks, inadequate bedding and warmth — and expressed distress over developing a fungal infection. Darshan was arrested on June 11 last year. His actress friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 other co-accused in the case were arrested during the same period.

According to police, Renukaswamy (33), a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June nine last year.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, had died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

