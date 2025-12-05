Contract confirmed for new $22m SH25 Pepe Stream bridge to cut Coromandel congestion

Transport Minister Chris Bishop has confirmed that a major contract has been awarded for the design, consenting, and construction of a new two-lane bridge to replace the ageing Pepe Stream Bridge on State Highway 25 (SH25). The announcement marks a significant milestone in efforts to improve safety, reduce congestion, and future-proof a critical transport link for the Coromandel.

The existing 80-year-old single-lane bridge has long been a source of delays, particularly during peak summer holiday periods when thousands of travellers head to Tairua and neighbouring beaches. Bishop said the now-secured delivery contractor represents real progress toward relieving that pressure.

“Once this bridge is complete, it will help ease congestion so Kiwis can get on with their holidays at the beach quicker,” he said.

Modern Design to Support Safety and Active Transport

The new structure will be built by Fulton Hogan, with WSP providing engineering design support and consent preparation. Key features include:

Two traffic lanes to replace the existing single lane

A 3-metre shared path on the eastern side

A 1.5-metre footpath on the western side

A pedestrian crossing and safety refuge near the Pepe Road intersection

These improvements will enhance road safety, support walking and cycling, and smooth traffic flow through Tairua — a community heavily reliant on SH25 for local transport, tourism, and freight.

Construction Timeline and Traffic Management

The project has an estimated cost of $22 million, with construction beginning late 2026 and the bridge expected to open by December 2027. Throughout construction:

SH25 will remain open, though brief night closures may occur

Traffic management staff will assist travel over the old bridge during peak holiday periods

The existing shared footbridge will be removed and replaced with a temporary shared path on the western side

A public information day hosted by NZTA in February 2026 will give residents a closer look at the design, traffic plans, and build schedule.

Strong Community Support and Long-Term Benefits

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson welcomed the milestone, calling it a long-overdue investment for Tairua.

“The community has been calling for a safer, more reliable bridge for many years,” Simpson said. “This new bridge will improve daily journeys for locals, make holidays smoother for visitors, and strengthen the region’s economic future.”

The upgraded bridge is expected to improve emergency access, support tourism growth, reduce seasonal congestion, and provide a more climate-resilient asset able to perform well under increasing traffic demand.

Minister Bishop thanked local residents for their perseverance: “We are all looking forward to construction getting underway as soon as possible.”