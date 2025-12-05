UN Experts Urge Serbia to Stop Attacks on Journalists and End Impunity

UN human rights experts have issued a strong warning over what they describe as a dangerous escalation of attacks, intimidation, and harassment targeting journalists and independent media outlets in Serbia. Over the past year, violence and threats against reporters have intensified, raising urgent concerns about press freedom, public safety, and the health of democratic institutions.

“We condemn the ongoing threats and attacks on journalists in Serbia that seem to take place within a broader, seemingly state-sponsored narrative against independent media, including N1 and other outlets of the United Media Group,” the experts said, expressing alarm over a deteriorating environment for independent reporting.

Hostile Rhetoric From Officials Fuels Public Threats

According to the experts, high-ranking Serbian officials have repeatedly issued hostile, defamatory, and threatening remarks against journalists, calling them frauds and even likening their work to terrorism.

Such rhetoric, they warned, emboldens perpetrators, normalizes violence, and creates an atmosphere where attacks appear tolerated—even encouraged.

“This rhetoric by public officials is dangerous. It may be taken as tacit consent for attacks on journalists and leaves the door wide open for future threats and attacks,” they said.

Journalists Face Daily Threats and Violence

Independent journalists in Serbia now report facing:

Daily online and offline threats, including death threats

Physical and verbal assaults while reporting in public spaces

Harassment while covering protests, political rallies, or civic actions

Police obstruction, including being blocked from filming despite wearing visible press identification

A pervasive climate of fear leading many reporters to self-censor for safety

Several incidents have been documented where law enforcement failed to intervene, did not detain perpetrators, or actively prevented journalists from performing their professional duties.

A Crisis for Press Freedom and Democratic Accountability

UN experts emphasized that the right to freedom of expression and access to information becomes even more essential during political or social crises. Independent journalism serves as a safeguard against corruption, abuse of power, and misinformation.

“Serbia must stop these threats on independent media and ensure accountability for attacks on journalists,” the experts said. “Impunity for perpetrators perpetuates these attacks.”

They reiterated that independent media is not the enemy of the State but a core pillar of democratic governance and public trust.

UN Engaging With Serbian Authorities

The expert group confirmed that they are in contact with the Serbian Government regarding these concerns and will continue monitoring developments. They stressed that Serbia has binding obligations under international human rights law to:

Protect journalists from harm

Ensure prompt investigations into attacks

Hold perpetrators—including officials—accountable

Create an environment where free and independent media can operate without fear

The experts urged immediate action to reverse the current trend and restore protections for journalists, warning that continued deterioration threatens democratic processes, civic participation, and Serbia’s international standing.