UN Experts Urge Serbia to Stop Attacks on Journalists and End Impunity
According to the experts, high-ranking Serbian officials have repeatedly issued hostile, defamatory, and threatening remarks against journalists, calling them frauds and even likening their work to terrorism.
UN human rights experts have issued a strong warning over what they describe as a dangerous escalation of attacks, intimidation, and harassment targeting journalists and independent media outlets in Serbia. Over the past year, violence and threats against reporters have intensified, raising urgent concerns about press freedom, public safety, and the health of democratic institutions.
“We condemn the ongoing threats and attacks on journalists in Serbia that seem to take place within a broader, seemingly state-sponsored narrative against independent media, including N1 and other outlets of the United Media Group,” the experts said, expressing alarm over a deteriorating environment for independent reporting.
Hostile Rhetoric From Officials Fuels Public Threats
According to the experts, high-ranking Serbian officials have repeatedly issued hostile, defamatory, and threatening remarks against journalists, calling them frauds and even likening their work to terrorism.
Such rhetoric, they warned, emboldens perpetrators, normalizes violence, and creates an atmosphere where attacks appear tolerated—even encouraged.
“This rhetoric by public officials is dangerous. It may be taken as tacit consent for attacks on journalists and leaves the door wide open for future threats and attacks,” they said.
Journalists Face Daily Threats and Violence
Independent journalists in Serbia now report facing:
-
Daily online and offline threats, including death threats
-
Physical and verbal assaults while reporting in public spaces
-
Harassment while covering protests, political rallies, or civic actions
-
Police obstruction, including being blocked from filming despite wearing visible press identification
-
A pervasive climate of fear leading many reporters to self-censor for safety
Several incidents have been documented where law enforcement failed to intervene, did not detain perpetrators, or actively prevented journalists from performing their professional duties.
A Crisis for Press Freedom and Democratic Accountability
UN experts emphasized that the right to freedom of expression and access to information becomes even more essential during political or social crises. Independent journalism serves as a safeguard against corruption, abuse of power, and misinformation.
“Serbia must stop these threats on independent media and ensure accountability for attacks on journalists,” the experts said. “Impunity for perpetrators perpetuates these attacks.”
They reiterated that independent media is not the enemy of the State but a core pillar of democratic governance and public trust.
UN Engaging With Serbian Authorities
The expert group confirmed that they are in contact with the Serbian Government regarding these concerns and will continue monitoring developments. They stressed that Serbia has binding obligations under international human rights law to:
-
Protect journalists from harm
-
Ensure prompt investigations into attacks
-
Hold perpetrators—including officials—accountable
-
Create an environment where free and independent media can operate without fear
The experts urged immediate action to reverse the current trend and restore protections for journalists, warning that continued deterioration threatens democratic processes, civic participation, and Serbia’s international standing.